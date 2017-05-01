Michelle Obama just shared how Sasha and Malia spent their last night in the White House

Sasha and Malia Obama commemorated their last night as residents of the White House by engaging in a very typical teenage activity: throwing a pizza and slumber party with friends!

Michelle Obama revealed the inside information during a speech at the American Institute of Architecture last Thursday.

During a question and answer session, the former first lady answered questions about her time at the White House, including how her daughters spent their last days at their former home.

“They had a sleepover, because of course on Inauguration Day, because my girls are so normal, they’re like, ‘Well, eight girls are gonna be sleeping here because it’s our last time, and we want pizza, and we want nuggets.’ And it’s like, really?” she told the audience.





She also shared that Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15, found it difficult to leave the only home they had known for the last eight years.

“So that moment of transition, right before the doors opened and we welcomed in the new family, our kids were leaving out the back door in tears, saying goodbye to people,” she said.

Mrs. Obama added that she did try to keep her composure, though, because she knew any tears that she shed would be misconstrued.

“I didn’t want to have tears in my eyes because people would swear I was crying because of the new president,” she quipped.

Obama shared a small insight into her post-White House life with the audience, saying, “Friends are surprised I answer the door now.”

She also reiterated that she has no interest in running for office.

“I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again,” she said.

