Michelle Obama revealed an amazing little secret about Barack Obama’s formal wear during his years in the White House

Michelle Obama just spilled an amazing little secret about Barack Obama’s formal wear during his eight years in the White House — he wore the same tuxedo and shoes the entire time!

During a talk at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, Tuesday, the former first lady lamented how every detail of her gorgeous outfits was critiqued while her husband got away with wearing the same shoes and tuxedo for eight years, and no one seemed to notice.





“This is the unfair thing,” Obama said. “You talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers — no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux. Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace — they didn’t comment that for eight years he wore the same tux, same shoes.”

She added: “And, he was proud of it, too. He’s like, ‘Mmm, I’m ready. I’m ready in 10 minutes. How long did it take you?’ I’m like, ‘Get out of here.'”

The relatable former first lady also shared the story behind the photo of her fixing her husband’s bow tie. She told the audience that they would always greet visiting state leaders at the North Portico, and while they were waiting, there were 100 press people also waiting and clicking away on their cameras.

“So, we’re standing there waiting for the cars to roll in, and I was bored,” she quipped. “So, I sort of thought, let me make sure my husband looks good.”

Fashion wasn’t the only thing that Mrs. Obama discussed at the conference. She also talked about her passion for education, especially the education of young girls.

“I’m very passionate about girls’ education, and we still have a long way to go on equality and access,” the former first lady shared while talking about the absence of women in STEM fields. “We have to teach young girls they are smart and can compete.”

