Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested for allegedly beating his new girlfriend

According to TMZ, Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested Saturday for allegedly beating and kidnapping his current girlfriend.

Gordon was taken into custody and is facing two charges, domestic violence battery and kidnapping/false imprisonment of an adult. His girlfriend reportedly filed a police report Saturday morning, claiming she’d been battered and was being forced to stay at home against her will. She also alleged that Gordon beat her so badly Friday night that she had to go to the hospital.

This isn’t Gordon’s first run-in with the law. He currently owes Bobbi Kristina Brown’s estate a whopping $36 million after being found liable in her wrongful death case. Additionally, he’s still under investigation for the ongoing criminal case regarding her death and has been accused of giving her a “toxic cocktail” before she was found unresponsive in her bathtub and later passed away.