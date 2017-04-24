Scott Baio might face some serious heat after making these comments about Erin Moran’s death

Scott Baio was saddened by “not completely shocked” by his “Joanie Loves Cachi” co-star Erin Moran’s sudden death.

“I’m OK, a little shocked but not completely shocked that this happened,” Baio said on Monday morning in an interview with The Bernie & Sid Show.

“My thing is, I feel bad because her whole life, she was troubled, could never find what made her happy and content. For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die,” he continued.

“I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself,” Baio added. “I’m saddened by what happened. I don’t know if it was drugs that killed her, I read one report said it might have been and I hope it […] I don’t know what I hope. It’s what it is. What can you do?”





“I knew Erin well. Over the last many years I have not spoken with her,” Baio said. “She was just an insecure human being and fell into this world of drugs and alcohol. Again, I don’t know if that’s what killed her, I’m sure it was a culmination of years and years of doing it that might have had something to do with it. She just never found her way.”

Baio claimed he had tried to help Moran “many years ago” and added, “How do you help somebody that doesn’t want to help themselves?”

“Aside from Erin, everybody on that show as far as I know, I never saw drugs or alcohol,” he added. “I just, there was no reason for me to do it. My parents set me right, that’s the best thing you could have.”

Moran was found unresponsive in her mother-in-law’s trailer in New Salisbury, Ind., on Saturday.

During an initial investigation, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office stated that a “joint investigation into Mrs. Moran’s death was conducted,” and “a subsequent autopsy revealed that Mrs. Moran likely succumbed to complications of Stage 4 cancer.”

Toxicology results are still pending, and investigators say no foul play is suspected.

On Sunday, Baio shared his condolences on social media after hearing of Moran’s passing.

“May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart, and animal loving soul. I always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin,” he wrote on Facebook and later shared on Twitter.

(H/T Too Fab)