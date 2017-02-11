Tamron Hall steps out in style for the first time since leaving “Today”

Tamron Hall abruptly announced her resignation at NBC on Feb. 1 after the network hired Fox News talking head Megyn Kelly. Hall has been out of the spotlight since she left the show and fans have been spectating as to what might be next for the star.

On Friday night, Hall went to the Viennese Opera Ball at New York’s Waldorf Astoria and uploaded a picture of herself to her Twitter, where she has 332 thousand followers. She tweeted, “Heading to a magical night” and mentioned Dolce and Gabbana who designed her dress.





Radar reported that the “Viennese Opera Ball is the oldest white-tie ball in NYC.” When Kelly came to NBC, it appeared that she would be bumping Hall out of her timeslot with Al Roker and that probably was behind her unexpected exit from the network.

Following her move, the network told US Weekly that “Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at ‘Today’ and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.” Hall has not made any statements on what her future might entail, but she did tell Steve Harvey in a recent show that she has a new man in her life.