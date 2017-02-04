“Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska just melted our hearts with this cute video of her kids

A little more than a week after the birth of her second child, “Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska shared an adorable video of her daughter Aubree cradling her new little brother Watson.

“My heart,” Houska captioned the video on Instagram on Thursday.

My heart😍❤️ A video posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

Then, on Saturday afternoon, the new mom of two posted a professionally shot photo of Watson, saying, “Watson Cole, you have my heart.”

Watson Cole, you have my heart 💙 @katejonesstudios A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:57am PST

Her husband Cole DeBoer has also been taking to Instagram to brag about the little guy. He most recently shared a picture of his son smiling. For the caption, he wrote, ” Honestly the love I have for this little man is outrageous!!! It hurts.”





Honestly the love I have for this little man is outrageous!!! It hurts 😍 @chelseahouska A photo posted by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

RELATED: Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans shared some cute photos of newborn daughter Ensley