The “Barefoot Contessa” has finally opened up about why she and her husband decided to never have children

Children aren’t for everybody.

The “Barefoot Contessa” Ina Garten has a loving marriage to husband of 48 years, Jeffery and now, she’s talking about why they never decided to have children together.

“We decided not to have children,” she said on a new episode of “The Katie Couric Podcast.” “I really appreciate that other people do and we will always have friends that have children that we are close to but it was a choice I made very early.”

“I really felt, I feel, that I would have never been able to have the life I’ve had,” she added. “So it’s a choice and that was the choice I made.”





Though there is sometimes a stigma surrounding couples that don’t have kids, Garten said she never felt judged by her peers for her decision.

“I never felt that people did,” she said. “I think the one thing that we miss is a lot of people’s friends are the parents of their kids’ friends. So we never had that connection with other people that I see, that network. But no I never felt judged by it. Maybe people did but I didn’t notice.”

Garten also shared her own piece of advice when it comes to a loving and long-lasting marriage.

“The secret is that you just take care of each other and admire each other and support each other and you get that back,” she said, adding, “If Jeffrey and I disagree on something — he always agrees with me!”

(H/T PEOPLE)