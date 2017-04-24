The first report of Erin Moran’s cause of death is out, and it is not what her fans were expecting to hear

It is likely that “Happy Days” star Erin Moran died from complications of stage 4 cancer.

According to TMZ, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office stated that a “joint investigation into Mrs. Moran’s death was conducted” and “a subsequent autopsy revealed that Mrs. Moran likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer.”

The statement continued adding, “Standard toxicology tests were performed, and the results are pending, however no illegal narcotics were found at the residence.”

On Saturday, Moran was found unresponsive in her mother-in-law’s trailer in New Salisbury, Indian. She was only 56 years old.





Neighbors of Moran spoke about her life in the trailer park shortly after her death and stated that while she was “full of energy,” she had recently had stopped leaving her home in the last few months.

“I used to see her all the time, walking up to get the mail or just out for a stroll,” David Holt said. “She always waved or stopped to say hello. But I hadn’t seen her for a couple of months. She kind of hibernated at the end. It’s so sad. She was a good person.”

After her death, her “Joanie Loves Chachi” co-star Scott Baio shared his condolences.

“May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart, and animal loving soul. I always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin,” he wrote on Facebook.