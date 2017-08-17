Tori Roloff shares some sweet photos from baby Jackson’s very first trip to the zoo with fans

Zach and Tori Roloff’s son may only be three months old, but he’s been constantly on the move enjoying pool time, a soccer game, visits to the Roloff farm and walks around the neighborhood. This week, he went to the zoo for the very first time!

Tori took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some adorable pictures from baby Jackson’s trip. One features her holding Jackson, while another shows Zach’s mom Amy peering into his stroller at him.

“Jacksons first trip to the zoo!!!” Tori captioned the photo album. “Thanks for tagging along grandma roloff!”





On Saturday, the little tyke celebrated his three-month milestone, and he spent the day cheering on his dad at soccer in the World Dwarf Games 2017.

“Even though we can’t be in Guelph doesn’t mean we can’t cheer on our favorite soccer player!! Go daddy go!!” Tori captioned a photo album showing her and Jackson sporting Zach’s jersey.

The “Little People Big World” stars welcomed Jackson in May and celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month.

