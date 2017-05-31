Tori Spelling continues her uphill, financial battle as a judge orders her to pay up big time

On top of accumulating credit card debt and tax liens, a court just ordered Tori Spelling to cough up even more money.

According to E! News, a judge ruled that she and husband Dean McDermott must pay a $220,000 default judgment after they missed a subpoenaed court appearance last week regarding their legal battle with City National Bank. The couple reportedly took out a $400,000 loan with the bank in 2010, and they have yet to pay it back.

Spelling and McDermott failed to pay a total of $188,803 of the loan and withdrew an additional $17,149 from the bank, which they have not payed back either. In total, City National Bank was seeking around $205,000 in damages. The couple failed to respond to the bank’s accusations by the May 22 deadline, so the judge ordered them to hand over $219,796.66 to be exact.





The ruling comes in addition to Spelling and McDermott’s piling debt, which includes a tax lien for $259,108.23 for unpaid 2014 state taxes and $87,594.55 that Spelling owes American Express in credit card bills.

Despite their clearly irresponsible spending, Spelling wrote about her money issues in her her 2013 memoir, “Spelling It Like It Is,” as though it’s a problem she could never have avoided.

“It’s no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. I never knew anything else,” she said in the memoir. “Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren’t fancy, they’re still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way.”

