Bill Maher explains a big problem that liberals have that they are going to need to get over

On the most recent installment of his late night show, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” host Bill Maher welcomed several guests to his political panel, including Rick Wilson of The Daily Beast and Tomi Lahren of The Blaze. On this particular episode, the panel briefly discussed recent protest activity at the University of California Berkeley when Breitbart News’ Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to give a speech.

“Nothing happened at UC Berkeley that was good, it was militant, it was a riot,” Lahren explained to the panel. After the protests, Lahren had posted to social media that she supported Milo.





Though Maher didn’t give a stamp of approval on what Milo generally speaks about during his talks, he did believe that the left needed to back off. Maher explained that when colleges cancel speakers, that they make the left look bad.

Maher knows this topic very well. In 2014, the same school where students wanted to stop Milo from speaking, wanted to stop Maher from giving a commencement address.

“Bill Maher’s public statements on various religions and cultures are offensive and his dangerous rhetoric has found its way into our campus communities,” a petition against his speech said. “Too many students are marginalized by his remarks and if the University were to bring this individual as a commencement speaker they would not be supporting these historically marginalized communities.”

On Friday, Maher examined this.

“I’ve been a longtime critic of colleges shutting people up, that is problem on the left that we need to deal with…very much so,” Maher explained. “Free speech should be something we own.”

Though they didn’t speak about the protests for a very long time, Maher and his panel engaged in discussions related to the current state of politics and the current state of the Republican Party. Lahren was consistently asked about the state of the party and stood her ground against Maher’s questions.

“We’re OK in the Republican Party, we’ve got a lot of voices,” she explained to Maher.