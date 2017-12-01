Menu
President Trump announces where his most recent White House paycheck is going
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is scheduled to plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EST. The Justice Department announced Friday that the hearing will take place before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras at a D.C. federal courthouse. Flynn is accused of “willfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI while serving in the Trump administration


Court documents released Friday show Flynn has been charged with a single count of making false statements.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 29: Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for National Security Advisor, walks through the lobby at Trump Tower, November 29, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high-level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Prosecutors with the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller say Flynn falsely stated to the FBI that he had not discussed sanctions with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn is the fourth person charged in connection with Mueller’s investigation.

