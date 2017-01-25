A Florida man has been arrested for killing his stepson after the pair argued over a chili dog

Danny Holder, a 68-year-old Florida man, has been charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting his stepson, 55-year-old Randall Lowen, after an argument over a chili dog.

RELATED: After spending nearly half of his life in prison, Lyle Menendez has opened up about his parents’ horrific murder

The fight allegedly began on Sunday night, becoming so heated that Holder threatened to shoot Lowen. Lowen’s mother and Holder’s wife Jackie Holder, however, attempted to stop him by hiding her husband’s gun. The next morning, Holder and Lowen reignited their argument.

When his mother asked what they were fighting about, Lowen reportedly mimicked Holder, causing Holder to become enraged. Lowen entered the family’s kitchen soon after, where Holder pulled a different gun on him and allegedly fired two shots at him. One of the shots hit Lowen right in the face.





Jackie Holder was on the phone with Lowen’s daughter Chantel James at the time of the incident. It was James who discovered her father dead on the kitchen floor when she arrived at the house after Jackie Holder had fled in fear. When investigators arrived, police say Holder told them the fight was the “final straw.” He was denied bail and is awaiting trial from jail, during which his attorney plans to argue the shooting was in self-defense.

Holder's court appointed Atty says Danny Holder shot Randall Lowen in self defense. @wesh pic.twitter.com/9w5nMGGdC0 — Gail Paschall-Brown (@gpbwesh) January 24, 2017

“No matter what he was going through, he made sure to help anyone who needed it even though he didn’t have much himself,” James said of her late father. “Below his exterior, he was kind and thoughtful, something I will always remember and teach my own children.”

Holder remains in the Volusia County Jail under no bond. @wesh pic.twitter.com/i28YxIQEuW — Gail Paschall-Brown (@gpbwesh) January 24, 2017

RELATED: Charges are in for a young mom who did something awful to her baby on Facebook Live