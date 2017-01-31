A preacher at a Portland airport protest against Trump was knocked out by a “metallic” object

A protest at Portland International Airport on Sunday with hundreds attending, some for and some against President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order, devolved into violence, which was all caught on camera.

According to The Oregonian, when pro- and anti-Trump protesters converged around 5 p.m. at the airport, Grant Chisholm, a 39-year-old Portland preacher with the group Bible Believers, was knocked unconscious.

“They almost killed me tonight,” Chisholm later said.





Chisholm was reportedly hit over the head three times by a “metallic” object. He suffered a concussion.

Embedded below is just over two hours of footage from the Sunday protests.

The assault and its aftermath can be seen after the 1:56:00 mark.

Many were chanting “F**k off, Nazi scum” before the attack.

An arrest has not yet been made.

“I was just preaching, preaching at them when I got there, just engaging in conversation and preaching. They were just all over us, thrashing us, not letting us move any of that. We didn’t get physical, we didn’t hit anybody, none of that whatsoever,” Chisholm told KATU. “Even as I hit the ground, they are calling me Nazis and all this crazy stuff.”

Chisholm, who has been described before as “The Hipster Fred Phelps,” frequently appears at demonstrations.

“I spend about 20 minutes in front of each one until the police show up. Curse it and move on,” he has said in the past. “Most of the places I’ve preached at are now vacant lots. I do believe in the power of God, when you rise up against something that’s just blatant debauchery.”

“I like to break the stereotype that preachers are these backwoods hillbillies,” he said. “I really do like fashion. And I can’t dress like some bum and sell a $1500 table.”