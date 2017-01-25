Carrie Underwood fans have spoken, and we hear them loud and clear

Whenever an artist releases a new album, fans quickly determine a favorite track then sit back and wait to see if it sees the light of day as a single that makes its way to radio airwaves. If a song doesn’t become a single, it doesn’t dampen a true fan’s love of the song. Ever.

Now, a group of Carrie Underwood fans have decided that they’re not content to just wait to see if their favorite song from the “Storyteller” album is going to be the next single. They’ve launched a campaign to petition for “Choctaw County Affair” to be Carrie’s next radio hit. And they’ve put together one helluva video to argue their defense.





Erin Rayl (@ChoctawCA on Twitter) shared the video with Rare Country, asking us to check it out, and to say we were impressed is an understatement. Erin, along with @ChristinaLPro and @gliders1, came up with the idea. Erin told us that 12 different fans contributed video for the “mash-up,” and 30 different Carebears-submitted quotes.

The video begins by requesting a hearing, much like any legal case would, then live footage of various performances of the song are edited together seamlessly with fan quotes peppering the footage. Comments like: “Two words: harmonica skills,” and “It’ll showcase a whole other side of her artistry that has never been seen,” and “The vocals, the lyrics, the instruments! It will go #1! ‘Storyteller’ deserves to have 5 singles!”

Even the song’s writer, Jason White, is digging what this group of enterprising fans have done.

Thanks to these superfans for all their love and support of my little song! https://t.co/IGd9NnluuP — Jason White (@JasonSWhite) January 25, 2017

If you aren’t familiar with “Choctaw County Affair,” it has been a standout track on both the album and in Carrie’s show. Sonically, it shows the fair-haired country star is capable of much more than rocking empowerment songs and soaring ballads as she gets down and dirty with a gritty, Delta-bluesy groove. In her live show, it showcases her musicianship as she faces off with Chad Jeffers from her band in a harmonica duel the is, you know, melting faces!

“Carebear County Affair” – WELL DONE!

Carrie? Are you listening, girl?