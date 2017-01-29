Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines lets loose about President Trump’s latest move

On the evening of Jan. 28, thousands of citizens around the country headed to multiple airports across the country to protest President Donald Trump’s decision to ban people from 7 Muslim countries from entering the United States…while Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines got busy tweeting.

“People of the world, I’d like to apologize for the un-American racist and religious intolerance being spewed by our hateful President,” Natalie said in a January 28 tweet.

She closed out the evening with one more jab at President Trump, writing, “It’s all going to be ok. I just called 911 and requested a 5150 to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.They’re on their way.”

Of course, her sentiments don’t surprise many, since Natalie has long been against the policies of Trump. Yet she soon won’t have much time on her hands to express her aggravation, as she will join her Dixie Chicks band mates Emily Robison and Marty Maguire on a tour that will begin March 25 in Australia and round out on April 18 in Canada.