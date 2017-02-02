Donald Trump stopped to make an important prayer request at the National Prayer Breakfast

On Thursday, President Trump attended the first ever National Prayer Breakfast during his administration.

During his opening speech, Trump made a joke about his old show, “The Celebrity Apprentice,” which is currently hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Trump touted his own success while he was on the show, then said that the ratings dropped after his departure.

“We know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster,” he said.





Still smiling, Trump asked for prayers for both Schwarzenegger and the show’s ratings. “And I want to just pray for Arnold if we can, for those ratings,” he told the crowd.