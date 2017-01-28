Film fans across the world are mourning the death of one of cinema’s greatest actors

Hollywood legend Sir John Hurt has passed away at age 77 after battling pancreatic cancer.

His career began in the early 1960s, ending with last year’s Kennedy biopic “Jackie.” He was nominated for Academy Awards after starring as John Merrick in “Elephant Man” and Max in “Midnight Express.” He won a Golden Globe for the latter. Hurt was well-known for his role in “Alien,” his appearance in the “Harry Potter” franchise as Ollivander,” and for starring in the adaptation of George Orwell’s “1984,” which found itself back on the bestseller list after Donald Trump’s inauguration.





In 2015, he was told that he was cancer-free and said, “I am overjoyed, I am thrilled. It all looks great for the future, it’s fantastic.” In July, he received his knighthood, sharing, “It does make one inordinately proud.”

He is survived by his wife of 12 years Anwen Rees-Myers.

