It sounds like there’s a “The Voice” bromance brewing between Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan

For years, viewers have tuned into NBC’s “The Voice” to watch the hysterical bromance go down between veteran coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

But now that Luke Bryan is set to join season 12 as an adviser on Team Blake, fans have been wondering whether or not the #Bluke bromance will outshine the cute ‘chemistry’ that Blake and Adam share.

Turns out that Blake isn’t all that concerned over his colleague’s potential broken heart.





In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Blake and Luke sat down side by side to share their feelings about being on the sing-off show together. Needless to say, Adam is in for a rude awakening. “The truth is about Adam is I don’t care about him.” Blake joked with Access Hollywood’s Liz Hernandez. “I don’t care about Adam or what he thinks. I want my little Luke ‘Skywalker’ here.” Luke then responded with, “Aw, snookums!”

Country fans sure the heck know that Luke and Blake have been friends for quite awhile. Besides co-hosting the ACM Awards together in years past, Blake recently headlined Luke’s third annual Crash My Playa concert. But, regardless of any playful ribbing that takes place between Luke and Blake or Blake and Adam, one thing is for sure: the only person who has Blake’s heart is Gwen Stefani. She will also coach on the show.

“They can try to separate Gwen and I,” said Blake, “we still have text, and we text [each other] during the show.”

Season 12 of “The Voice” debuts on Feb. 27, 2017 on NBC.