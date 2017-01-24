It’s (another) boy! Mel Gibson is now the proud papa to his ninth child and fans are flipping over the name

Welcome to the world Lars Gerard Gibson!

PEOPLE confirmed that actor Mel Gibson and girlfriend of two years, Rosalind Ross have welcomed their first child together, a son whom they named Lars Gerard. This is Gibson’s ninth child.

“They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!” a source told the magazine.

Gibson and Ross welcomed their little bundle of joy on Friday, Jan. 20.





The new parents stayed out of the spotlight for the final few weeks of Ross’s pregnancy. The last time they were photographed together was when they attended the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8.