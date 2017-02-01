Sweet Jesus, there’s an 800-horsepower 2017 Camaro out there

Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE), a customization and specialty vehicle company based out of New Jersey, has been building and badging special-edition performance vehicles for years.

And their new Yenko-edition Camaro is a real muscle monster. (They license the Yenko name to build vehicles true to the heritage of authentic ’60s and ’70s Yenko cars.)

RELATED: Classic ’69 Camaro eaten by fire before car show

Using a package of performance parts and upgrades, SVE pushes General Motors’ stock LT1 engine from 455 horsepower to an unbelievable 800 horsepower and 750 pounds of torque.





SVE says they also fit a forged 4340 steel crankshaft and H-beam rods, forged aluminum pistons, CNC-ported and polished LT-1 cylinder heads, LT-4 fuel system and injectors and a custom supercharger under the carbon fiber hood. It’s won’t even pass California emissions standards.

Buyers of the package also get new tires and alloy wheels, as well as body parts, graphics, and badges galore. If it doesn’t look fast, after all, what’s the point? Every build also comes with two three-year warranties. Specialty Vehicle Engineering says just 50 will be be made, so without owning one, you’re not likely to see one on the roads.

What’s the price for this beast? Well…

SVE and Motor Trend say the Yenko performace package starts at $40,000. And that doesn’t, ahem, include the cost of the new Camaro you’ll be donating to the project.