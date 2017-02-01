Tim McGraw and Faith Hill change things up with this special tour announcement

Who’s looking forward to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s upcoming Soul2Soul: The World Tour 2017? Sure, we all are! We’re looking forward to it a lot, but probably not as much as the 26 young artists who will be their opening acts they’ll have out with them.

Hold on! Not all 26 of these country acts will be at every show. In an unprecedented move, Tim and Faith hand-picked a different opener for each weekend of shows.

RELATED: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw share a red-hot look at their upcoming tour





“They are very special singers, songwriters — all genres. People that we have discovered over the last year,” Faith said during a Facebook Live.

Tim added, “They’re some fantastic acts, and people that we have some sort of personal connection to or a song that inspired us or written a song for us and people that we really love. And as musicians and as artists and as people, they move us.”

A peek at their website now reveals that they did, indeed, go across genres to get these great supporting acts. CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne will kick things off for Tim and Faith, but for the next weekend, it’s Christian rock band Need to Breathe. Then throughout the tour, you’ll find artists like Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Charlie Worsham, Eric Paslay, Brandy Clark, Cam, LoCash, pop act The Shadowboxers, newcomers Margo Price, Natalie Hemby and Midland, and hit songwriters like Brent Cobb and Tim and Faith’s good friend, Lori McKenna, opening shows.

Tim and Faith also announced that they have added more dates to the tour and will continue to do that, including some international dates that are in the works.

RELATED: Look back at the moments that made us fall in love with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Ready to buy your ticket? Go to Soul2SoulTour.com to find the closest show near you and discover who you’ll get in the opening act lottery!