Watch what happens when this hot country trio invites two fans up onstage

When it comes to making declarations of romance, concerts are the new walk on the beach. It seems like more and more fellas are choosing to pop the question to their sweeties at live shows with their favorite band hosting the festivities. We’ve seen it at Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, Lee Brice and Jake Owen shows, but it makes sense with each of them lending a great deal of their success to hearts-and-flowers ballads.

We can now add The Cadillac Three to that group of stars who ignite a little flame of passion. The hot country trio, perhaps known more for their raucous party vibe than tender-hearted love songs, welcomed Mike and Taylor to the stage during their Jan. 21 show at Joe’s on Weed in Chicago. Mike almost immediately dropped to one knee professing his love to Taylor with a diamond ring.





The band immediately hopped off of the onstage risers to congratulate the couple who was more interested in scurrying off the stage so they could enjoy a night of great music from The Cadillac Three. We don’t blame them. They do rock!

Now, the long-haired band from Nashville does know a thing or two about romance. Their 2015 single, “White Lightening” was a dreamy ode to falling in love, specifically lead singer Jaren Johnston falling in love with his beautiful wife, Evyn. The couple are now expecting their first baby in April.