‘Men In Black 3’ Actor Dies At 81 Following Surgery

Lanny Flaherty, known for playing a variety of character-actor roles in multiple films and TV shows, has died following surgery in New York City, per reports. He was 81.

Flaherty’s career dates back to the media 1980s, with roles in popular movies such as Natural Born Killers, Waterworld, Signs and Men In Black 3. He also served stints on TV shows such as The Equalizer and The Cosby Show, along with many others.

It has not been determined what type of surgery he was undergoing before his death.

Flaherty was “more than just a character actor; he was a chameleon on screen,” wrote BNN Breaking.

The outlet added:

“The outpouring of condolences and tributes from fans and industry peers alike underscores the impact Flaherty had on those around him. Known for his ability to delve deep into any character, Flaherty’s dedication to his craft was evident in the meticulous preparation he put into each role.

“From stage to screen, his performances were a masterclass in acting, imbued with a genuine human touch that resonated with audiences. It wasn’t just the breadth of characters he portrayed but the depth he brought to them that made Flaherty a beloved figure in the acting community.

“As plans for his cremation proceed, with details of any memorial services to be announced, the entertainment world pauses to reflect on the loss of a truly remarkable talent. Lanny Flaherty’s departure leaves a void that will be deeply felt by those who had the pleasure of knowing him and by fans who admired his work from afar. In remembering Flaherty, we celebrate not just the roles he played but the profound impact he had on the art of storytelling. His legacy, like his performances, will continue to inspire and influence future generations of actors.”