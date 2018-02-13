Menu
Obdulia Sanchez Read this Next

Drunk driving teen who livestreamed the fatal car crash that killed her sister learns her fate
Advertisement

A Plymouth man has been arrested for breaking and entering into people’s homes while they’re away attending funerals and mourning loved ones.


Randy Brunelle, 35, was arrested this weekend in Cotuit for breaking into a home and stealing pieces of jewelry.

The homeowner identified the jewelry as hers after she returned from her mother’s wake.

RELATED: Funeral home gets body for visitation wrong twice — and the family is horrified

A relative posted Brunelle’s $5,000 bail, but he is set to face a judge on Monday.

This, however, isn’t Brunelle’s first encounter with police for breaking and entering into homes.

Police believe Brunelle has been preying on people for several years now while they’re mourning their loved ones.

“You’re already down and it’s another kick while you’re down, unfortunately,” said Jason Warren of Centerville.

Barnstable Police have been working for months to track down Brunelle after investigating multiple break-ins on the Cape recently.

Authorities believe he also broke into two widow’s homes in Osterville in December and September of last year while they were at their husbands’ funerals.

“I mean it’s pretty horrible you know because they’re already going through a rough time, and then they come home and have their stuff gone, I mean that’s the worst type of thing to do,” said Warren.

In 2012, Brunelle served 18 months in prison for stealing from a Sandwich officer’s mother’s house while the officer was attending his mother’s funeral.

“Repeat offenders, that’s something you see all the time,” said Perry.

Residents say they think its sad to see someone commit the same crime over and over again, even after they’ve been caught. They say they are thankful police was able to arrest Brunelle again.

“You know I see them catching more and more people doing things like this, it’s a credit to them, the good work they do,” said Perry.

Barnstable Police believe Brunelle is responsible for even more break-ins in the Mashpee and Plymouth areas.

Officials say, if you’ve been a victim of a similar crime, you should call the Barnstable Police Department.

Boston25News.com

Advertisement

Rare Studio

A math teacher’s inappropriate and unwanted advances have added up to numerous charges

A math teacher’s inappropriate and unwanted advances have added up to numerous charges

A teen’s naked LSD crime spree started in his house and ended in the big house

A teen’s naked LSD crime spree started in his house and ended in the big house

Bizarre police sketch that helped capture criminal takes internet by storm

Bizarre police sketch that helped capture criminal takes internet by storm

Alabama man arrested after police connect him to a child porn Facebook video

Alabama man arrested after police connect him to a child porn Facebook video

She told her friends she had cancer, but the truth about her GoFundMe page is what’s really sick

She told her friends she had cancer, but the truth about her GoFundMe page is what’s really sick

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement