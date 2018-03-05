On Monday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to blast off a message that criticized both his predecessor, Barack Obama, and his former opponent, Hillary Clinton.





In the tweet, Trump lambasted Obama as weak on Russia and blamed him for not doing anything about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. He also accused Obama’s administration of spying on the Trump campaign.

Why did the Obama Administration start an investigation into the Trump Campaign (with zero proof of wrongdoing) long before the Election in November? Wanted to discredit so Crooked H would win. Unprecedented. Bigger than Watergate! Plus, Obama did NOTHING about Russian meddling. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018

Trump has continuously accused Obama of spying on his presidential campaign. The FBI was monitoring Trump associate Carter Page for a short time as a possible link between the Trump campaign and Russia. Trump allies have attempted to paint the FBI’s behavior as an illegal invasion of privacy.

The president also said that the FBI investigation into his campaign is “bigger than Watergate.” That has been a common sentiment on Trump’s Twitter feed and on Fox News.

Unlike many of the Trump tweets, this morning’s remarks don’t have a clear tie to “Fox & Friends.” Often, Trump watches the show in the morning and tweets about the segments or echoes the sentiments of the show’s hosts. But this morning, there was only one mention of Russia during the show.

The only mention of the Russia investigation on this morning's Fox & Friends comes during this segment where Lanny Davis shills for his book. Is the president arguing with Davis about the FBI's role during the election? Left, Fox & Friends, 7:28 am

Right, Trump, 8:22 am pic.twitter.com/KgnbEDdDY7 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 5, 2018

FBI Director James Comey said just after the inauguration that the bureau was investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.