Charlie Rose has been accused of sexual assault.

The 75-year-old talk show host has been accused of sexual misconduct by a bevy of women in a piece at the Washington Post. PBS said in a statement that they would immediately suspend the broadcast of his program while they look into the matter.





RELATED: Roy Moore’s first accuser didn’t back down in her first TV interview since her allegations went public

PBS is suspending its broadcast of Charlie Rose: "PBS was shocked to learn today of these deeply disturbing allegations. We are immediately suspending distribution of 'Charlie Rose.'" — John Koblin (@koblin) November 20, 2017

BREAKING: CBS News suspends Charlie Rose, PBS to halt production and distribution of show following sexual harassment report. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2017

“PBS was shocked to learn today of these deeply disturbing allegations. We are immediately suspending distribution of ‘Charlie Rose,'” PBS said in a statement.

CBS followed up with their own suspension of Rose, who works at both networks.

“Charlie Rose made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence, or groping their breasts, buttocks or genital areas,” Irin Camron and Amy Brittain write at the Washington Post.

The paper spoke to three women on record, and know of five more who did not want to be identified. The women all told similar stories of sexual harassment on Rose’s behalf.

Rose said he was greatly embarrassed and had learned a great deal as a result of the accusations.

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” Rose said. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues.” He added, It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken. I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.

Earlier in 2017, Rose took a leave of absence from CBS as he recovered from heart surgery.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.