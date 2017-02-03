Your jaw will drop when you see the balance Britney Spears has in a hand stand

At age 35, Britney Spears continues to shock us with her ability to reinvent herself and stay just a few steps ahead of us.

She manages to stay in shape, and put on a top-notch concern performance at her residency at Las Vegas. But this latest video she shared on Twitter 100 percent outdoes everything we thought we knew about her.

The pop star can walk on her hands. A lot.

We’re not talking just doing a mere hand stand here. She can fully walk around the room.





Take a look:

What do you do in the wee hours of the night?… walk on your hands 😜 pic.twitter.com/E3yiCjWakT — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 3, 2017

“What do you do in the wee hours of the night?… walk on your hands,” she captioned the video.

Yes, she really can do that.

Don’t act like you’re not impressed.