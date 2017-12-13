WGN9 TV reported on a robbery turned bloody in Cook County’s Oak Park. Spiking, yet again, the already increasing crime rate in the area.





A robber was critically wounded late Monday night after a 7-Eleven store clerk shot him in the stomach in west suburban Oak Park, police said. Two other robbery suspects are on the run.

RELATED: Oak Park’s Felony Franks set to close down due to high costs for business



Police responded to an armed robbery about 11:30 p.m. at the convenience store in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue in Oak Park and found a man lying on the floor bleeding from the abdomen, according to village spokesman David Powers.

Paramedics immediately responded and the man was transported in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The store clerk told police he was the one that shot the man after three men threatened to rob the store. One of the men was armed, according to the clerk. The two store clerks who were in the 7-Eleven during the robbery were not hurt.

A manager said this store has been robbed at least five times in the past year.

“I’ve been here for about 10 years and the last couple years and you can tell that there’s more crime around this area,” said Vince Wheeler, a customer.

This crime comes as Oak Park residents appealed to law enforcement for more patrols. The Cook County Sheriff’s Department recently increased patrols after two community meetings about crime, stemming from a series of carjackings in the area.

RELATED: Firecakes Donuts opens Oak Park location, announces two others



The investigation is ongoing.