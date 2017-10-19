70-year-old man finally wakes up after two months in coma after Red Line attack

On August 7, a 70-year-old man went into a coma after he was assaulted on the Red Line. The victim was robbed and beaten that evening.

Police found the victim unresponsive at the Sheridan stop at around 2:30 a.m. of that day.

The man was beaten to the point that he could not talk. He was hospitalized and recovering ever since.

On October 12 after two months of being in a coma, the man woke up and was able to describe the assailant to investigators, according to WGN News.





Police were able to match the description to CTA security footage that was taken that evening. Police have now released a photo of their primary suspect.

A community alert has been issued in the 19th District and anyone with any information can contact Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8263.

This incident is most likely unrelated to another assault that happened at the Sheridan stop in July, where a man was pushed down the stairs to the station.