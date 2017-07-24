A Chicago woman just wanted to catch a Lyft home after a night of partying, but her driver had other plans

After calling a Lyft driver for a ride home, a 25-year-old woman who summoned the ride was reportedly raped and held captive by her driver for two hours.

The driver of the Lyft car, 48-year-old Angelo McCoy of the Marquette Park neighborhood, is being charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault along with several other felonies.

McCoy arrived for the woman’s ride, kidnapped her, tied her up, raped her and demanded her belongings, Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa Howlett said at McCoy’s bond hearing Friday.





The victim was out with her friends on July 7 and wanted to be safe by calling a ride after drinking, which arrived around 11:00 p.m. near Hubbard and Clark Streets.

The woman fell asleep in the car shortly after, and when she woke up, she realized she was not headed home.

As the attacker drove down an alley, she asked to be let out, but instead could only scream for help.

McCoy climbed into the backseat, grabbed the woman by her throat and tied her hands behind her back with zip ties, where he then raped his victim, took her cellphone and driver’s license and asked for her money, which the woman said she did not have.

Around 1:00 a.m., McCoy drove near Belmont and Ashland Avenues, where the woman escaped the car and ran to another stopped directly behind them for help.

The driver of the other car took the woman to a nearby police station.

Lyft removed McCoy from their app, and the attacker being charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one county of armed robbery and one count of unlawful restraint.

He was being held in lieu of $900,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 9.

“These allegations are sickening and horrifying,”Lyft Spokesman Scott Coriell said in a statement. “As soon as we were made aware of the incident, we deactivated the driver’s account and did everything we could to assist law enforcement. Our concern is with the victim and her well-being. We stand ready to assist law enforcement in their investigation.”

