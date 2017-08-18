A new sports bar is opening Monday near UIC campus

Sports fan? Beer fan? You’re in luck.

A new sports bar is opening its doors close to UIC’s campus (1315 S. Halsted St.) on Monday, August 21.

Bracket Room will have over 50 televisions (including in the bathrooms), 40 draft beers to sip on, Monday through Friday happy hour from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., brunch, bottle service, and tater tots with 15 different sauce options (sign me up!).

With hopes of adding a live music scene and to sponsor UIC teams.





With baseball season going on, and all of the sport seasons that are picking up in the next few weeks, Bracket Room will surely be the place-to-be this fall.

Head over to Eater Chicago to see pictures from inside the bar.