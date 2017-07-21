After former “American Idol” contestant got into a physical altercation at a Chicago bar, a bartender has been arrested
Article will continue after advertisement
CHICAGO — A confrontation between patrons and staff at a suburban Chicago bar that led to a simple battery charge against a former “American Idol” contestant has now resulted in the arrest of a bartender, authorities said. Haley Reinhart, a former singing show contestant from northwest suburban Wheeling, Ill., was cited after police said she got…