Chicago Police Department has sent out an alert for a South Side boy who has been missing since November 24.

The 12-year-old Jamal Nasser “was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 2800 block of West 99th St,” Patch reports.


The young boy is said to be white, 5’12” and weighing 100-lbs, with light brown/auburn hair and brown eyes. He responds to the nickname “J-smalls.” He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, grey sweat pants and grey shoes.

According to NBC Chicago, “He is also known to frequent the 10600 block of South Green Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood and southwest suburban Oak Lawn.”

If you have any details, please call the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274 or 911.

