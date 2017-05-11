An Italian deli institution of Chicago is sadly shutting its doors after nearly 70 years

Chicagoans love the taste of a good, juicy Italian beef for any meal, especially if it’s from Joe Boston’s Italian Beef, but this iconic local restaurant is set to close its doors.

Joe Boston’s, 2932 W. Chicago Ave, stands proudly after having served the windy city for nearly 70 years and announced on Wednesday they will be closing shop. Saturday, May 13, will be the last chance for Chicagoans to go grab one of the famous Italian beef sandwiches, the restaurant announced via Facebook.

“Boston’s last stand…Thank you for your business for the past 68 years,” the post reads. “It has been a pleasure to serve you and your families. Our last day is this Saturday, May 13th, regular business hours.”





It is still unknown as to why the doors are closing, but the mint-green building will remain an icon as it has since 1949 when it was a social club, according to Chicago Eater. The space has been listed on real estate websites for months, but is now “in-contract” insinuating a new owner could be taking the reigns.

In addition to their Italian beef, Boston’s has served up a countless number of Chicago-style hot dogs and Polish sausages to hungry city goers. In addition, the restaurant has made countless appearances on television giving their sandwiches national acclaim.

This classic beef stand’s days are coming to an end however and Chicagoans only have a couple of days left to stop in, grab a piping hot Italian beef and thank the Kutrubis family for serving up so many delicious meals.