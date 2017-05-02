Another day, another airplane disaster: This time on a flight from O’Hare to Cedar Rapids

Many airlines have been receiving attention from the public lately and it seems American Airlines can be added to the list with an emergency landing taking place Monday on one of their flights.

SkyWest flight 2936 was headed to Cedar Rapids, Iowa when passengers detected smoke on the plane, according to WGN. The plane landed at Dupage-Airport in West Chicago just 15 minutes after take off with no injuries sustained.

Passengers on the plane recorded the emergency landing and told their side of the story with one passenger saying flight attendants told passengers the smoke was only mist before the pilot turned the plane around to land.





Fire on the plane! American Airlines flight Chicago Ohare to Cedar Rapids. Landed, about to deplane. pic.twitter.com/ekeQCFPpEZ — Nick Ludwig (@naludwig) May 1, 2017

“The cabin started filling with smoke and when we raised the concern, the stewardess told us it was just mist,” Jeff Burks told his seatmate, Nick Ludwig, in a video Ludwig posted to Twitter. “We knew it wasn’t mist because of the smell and the smoke, so that got people a little more anxious than they probably would’ve [been] and at that time we started seeing that the pilot was turning around the plane.”

Seatmate Jeff discussing the emergency landing from the flight between Chicago and Cedar Rapids AA2936 pic.twitter.com/qt9kGEJhaY — Nick Ludwig (@naludwig) May 1, 2017

Ludwig also posted a video from the inside of the plane showing the smoke-filled cabin as they made their landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation into the flight on Monday to find out what caused the cabin to fill with smoke. The airline said the initial report that there was a fire on the plane is inaccurate, according to WGN.

“The flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally,” the airline said in a statement, according to NBC. “Mechanics will inspect the aircraft and we are working to help passengers resume their travels as quickly as possible.”