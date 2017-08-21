This weekend was the second bloodiest in Chicago all year

This weekend in Chicago was one of the deadliest of the year. From Saturday to Sunday over a thirteen hour period, 33 people were shot, six of whom died.

Six of those wounded and one of the fatalities happened at a banquet hall parking lot in the West Pullman neighborhood around 2:30 a.m., the Chicago Tribune reports.

Other shootings throughout the evening occurred in various areas of the city.





In the University Village neighborhood, not far from the University of Illinois-Chicago campus, a 22-year-old man was shot dead around 2 a.m.

Later in the early hours of Sunday morning, a drive-by shooting left two wounded and one dead in Rogers Park. Another man was fatally shot in the Brighton park neighborhood.

Two separate shootings in Englewood, one early Sunday morning and one Saturday afternoon, ended in the deaths of two men and wounding one.

On the West Side of the city in the Austin neighborhood, another two separate shootings that took place within twenty minutes of each other left six people wounded.

Police were also involved in an “armed confrontation” in Gage Park on the South Side, after officers investigated a group of men who were possibly drinking in a park. One officer grazed a man in the head who may have been armed with a gun.

Non-fatal shootings also happened in Pilsen, Austin, Bronzeville, Garfield Park, Humboldt Park, Logan Square, and Gresham.

Sunday also turned out to be a bloody day, closing out the violent weekend with 17 shot and 1death. The death occurred in the Lawndale neighborhood at around 6:25 PM, with two others wounded in the same shooting.

This was the most violent weekend of 2017 behind the long 4th of July weekend, with a total number of 63 people shot.

While Chicago has recorded 451 homicides this year, it is 16 fewer than the same time as last year. In 2016, August was the deadliest month of the year, with 98 shooting homicides and and 398 wounded.