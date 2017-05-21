Behold the beauty of the Chicago skyline at night

Chicago is home of many innovative ideas including the skyscraper and cityscape layout, but most people forget about the incredible grid system and master plan that helped land Chicago on the global radar.

The grid system that makes up the windy city helps make it easier for Chicagoans to navigate the streets. It provides a more accurate understanding of directions based on block numbers, according to Curbed.

Chicago being the big city that it is, a lot of visitors and Chicagoans alike find the city hard to navigate. Ironically, once you understand the grid system that lays out the city you’ll be more than prepared to navigate through the city without the aid of a GPS.





On the ground the grid system is a practical tool, but from the sky it’s nothing short of beautiful. A recent post on the popular subreddit Oddlysatisfying shows users discovering the incredible view the grid system provides with a gif of the system at night currently holding the top spot on the forum, according to Curbed.

Some comments on the post praise Chicago for having such an efficient grid system while others mention the orange glow given off from the light pollution in the city. Also included are some songs about Chicago’s view at night which the post showcases.

The best way to see this sight is from the top of the towers that make up the skyline or, if you’re planning a vacation, be sure to land at O’Hare for a glimpse of the grid. Seeing how far this sight goes will have any Chicago native singing “Sweet Home Chicago” as the plane touches ground.