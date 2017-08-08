Cards Against Humanity wants to bring some reality to its Chicago home base through its latest partnership with the Marijuana Policy Project

They may be against humanity, but they are definitely for weed.

In a recent press release, the self-described “party game for horrible people” known as Cards Against Humanity (CaH) announced its partnership with the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), a D.C.-based organization.

Already donating $70,000 to the MPP, the Chicagoan-created card game company said it will continue to raise money until legislation on marijuana reform is passed.

Fans of the card game can do their part to support the initiative by purchasing an expansion pack for $5. All proceeds go to the MPP.





The card game makes it clear there is no weed actually sold in the pack, but CaH co-creator and Chicago native Max Temkin cited a recent poll showing two-thirds of Illinois voters would support regulating marijuana in the same way as alcohol:

“For us, this is a common sense issue of racial justice, health justice and criminal justice,” he said in an interview. “State and national politics are incredibly screwed up right now, but it gives us hope to think that we can make progress on these kind of common sense issues that everyone supports.”

This isn’t the first time the Chicago card creators showed support through donations, including past support of DonorsChoose.org, the EFF, the Sunlight Foundation, the Wikimedia Foundation, Heifer International and the Chicago Design Museum, and total donations exceeding $5 million.

Legalization bills allowing adults over the age of 21 to grow, purchase and possess marijuana are currently under consideration in the state legislature.

