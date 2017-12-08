Menu
If Jake Arrieta or John Lackey do not return in 2018, the Cubs are covering their bases.

Of the free agent period, the Cubs’ first major signing is a starting pitcher – according to a WGN9 report.


RELATED: Cubs ticket prices rise again in 2018 — wait, what?!

Through the 2020 season, Tyler Chatwood will be signed with the Cubs in a three-year-deal which was announced on Thursday according to the news outlet.

Chatwood spent the past five years with the Colorado Rockies. He is a six-year MLB veteran and in 2017 he was 8-15 with a 4.69 ERA and 120 strikeouts, according to WGN9.

RELATED: The “Japanese Babe Ruth” AKA Shohei Ohtani is still considering the Cubs and we need him BADLY

Back in 2016, Chatwood posted a 12-9 mark with a 3.87 ERA. For his career, which included his first season with the Angels, Chatwood is 40-46 with a 4.31 ERA.

Chatwood exited a game a year and a half ago game with an apparent injury with two outs in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Watch it happen below:

Tyler Chatwood signs 3-year deal with Cubs as starting pitcher YouTube
