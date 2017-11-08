New Chicago River bridge to be longer than three football fields

On the city’s North Side, construction began this month on a new 1,000-foot curving bridge over the Chicago River.

Titled 312 RiverRun, the project is part of a nearly 2-mile jogging path between Addison Street and Irving Park Avenue linking parks and other recreational facilities.

RELATED: Cops are on the lookout for Sinéad O’Connor, who says she’s on a bridge in Chicago and “ready to jump”

Work will be divided into two phases and is planned to be complete by late 2019 with work taking place over the winter as weather permits.





The funding for the $25.7 million project is from federal, state and local sources.

RELATED: Apple store by Chicago Riverfront is here and it’s absolutely stunning!

The bridge and path are a huge step toward creating a continuous system of trails along the river.

A special feature of the Riverview bridge portion of the path is a more than 1,000-foot winding section that crosses the Chicago River just north of Addison Street and the bridge will have an 18-foot clearance for boats.