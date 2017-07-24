Chicago Cubs’ Kris Bryant isn’t afraid of the “hot corner”

Chicago Cubs player Kris Bryant is playing with fire.

It's lit on the Hot Corner. 🔥 🏃: @kris_bryant17 📸: @robertsnowphoto

And by that we mean he’s doing it with safety professionals all around him. So, don’t try this at home!

During a recent shoot for Red Bull, Kris wanted to show off what it means to play third base, a.k.a. the “hot corner.”

“It’s called the hot corner cause you have barely any time to react to the ball. You really got to be on your feet and have that quick reaction,” Kris says in the lead up to the photo shoot.





Check out the video of fire balls being hit in Bryant’s direction below: