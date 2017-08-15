Chicago Cubs’ Twitter uses Anthony Rizzo home run to respond to Hawk Harrelson

If you haven’t heard, White Sox broadcaster, Hawk Harrelson, had some choice words to say about Wrigley Field.

“It’s just time for that ballpark to be replaced,” Kenneth “Hawk” Harrelson said to 670 the Score’s Inside the Clubhouse during a recent interview. “It’s just that simple. I’m just saying stuff that everybody knows who goes there. But nobody wanted to say it, so I decided yeah, I’ll never step another foot inside Wrigley Field.”

The Chicago Cubs’ had a response to that, and it comes in the form of an Anthony Rizzo home run.





“I will never step foot in that ballpark again.” – That baseball pic.twitter.com/Ty1Q3C2pOd — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 15, 2017

With the tweet, the Cubs’ quoted Harrelson, saying, “I will never step foot in that ballpark again.” But flipped the quote to read as “That baseball.”

Well played, Cubs.