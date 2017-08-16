Chicago listed as top 25 city for quality of life worldwide

A 2017 study listed Chicago as one of the cities with the highest quality of life worldwide.

Deutsche Bank, known for their annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” study, released for the first time a list of “Major Cities with the Highest Quality of Life Worldwide.”

Chicago came in spot 22, with San Francisco at 18 and Boston topping the U.S. spots at number eight.

Cities were ranked on purchasing power, safety, healthcare, cost of living, property price to income ratio, traffic commute time, pollution and climate.

“Often overlooked for coastal powerhouses like New York and Los Angeles, Chicago has the third best quality of life of any US city,” said the study.

The United States had three cities make the top 25, making it the highest-ranked country. Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa all tied for second place with two cities each.

Deutsche Bank noted that “Chicago scored particularly high in property price to income ratio, finishing second.”

The city with the highest quality of life according to the study is Wellington, New Zealand.

The complete list includes 47 cities.