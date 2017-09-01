Chicago non-profit’s budget stretched thin to save 100 voiceless hurricane victims

A Chicago shelter learned dogs stranded by Hurricane Harvey are currently receiving more assistance than cats, prompting the non-profit to stretch their budget and take in 100 displaced felines.

“We were informed that countless groups have offered their help for the dogs, but the cats are in much more of a desperate need for rescue assistance,” shared Felines & Canines on social media. “Our goal is to help where help is needed most, so we are stepping up for the cats of Texas.”

Felines & Canines, an establishment in the Chicago community for more than 35 years, has committed to taking in the stray cats from the “catastrophe areas” of Harvey.

The organization stressed caring for the incoming cats isn’t possible without community support.

“This will undoubtedly be a significant strain on our limited financial resources, and we can’t do it without your help,” Felines & Canines shared on social media. “Please consider supporting this rescue mission by donating online and selecting ‘Cats of Texas.’”

The first group of cats rescued are scheduled to arrive over the weekend. The shelter will share updates on their Facebook page.