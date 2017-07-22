Chicago real estate isn’t cheap, and this list of the most expensive homes sold so far this year prove it

Gorgeous rooftop terraces, contemporary interior design, indoor pools and skyline views (if you’re not part of it) don’t come cheap.

Just ask anyone who recently purchased any of these homes – the most expensive ones sold in Chicago so far this year – according to Cook County sales records gathered by @properties, a real estate company.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of these homes are in River North, Gold Coast and Lincoln Park, with a few reaching as far as the South Loop, Lakeview and Bucktown.





The most expensive of the bunch was sold for $7,200,000 at 542 W Grant Place:

The five-bedroom and eight-bathroom home sits on four lots and includes a giraffe sculpture by Chicago artist John Kearney.

The properties range from new construction, to one at 1400 N Astor Street dating back to 1886:

And, if that’s not vintage enough for you, the nearby 34 E Bellevue, which sold in February for $3.1 million, was built in 1885: