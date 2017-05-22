Chicago’s Riverwalk got the full lights treatment officially ringing in the summer time

Summer has arrived in the windy city and Chicagoans kicked off the season last weekend with a firework spectacular at the Chicago Riverwalk.

The incredible show featured a “pyrotechnic waterfall display” that many Chicagoans could see out of their humble city windows, but many other took a trip to catch a glimpse of the kick-off. Drawing tons of city goers to the 1.3 mile riverwalk, the fireworks were the talk of social media around Chicago with several attendees posting pictures and videos.

Fireworks conclude the Chicago Riverwalk 2017 Season Opening festivities on Saturday. Thanks @islandpartyhut for letting me hop on your tiki boat for a better view! A post shared by Lynda Myszkowski (@lynda_myszkowski) on May 22, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Social media users posted about the show sharing their view of the “fountain of fire” as Instagram user Jenicaxoxox called the “pyrotechnic waterfall.” Others compared the riverwalk to a Monet painting or simply bragged about the city and all of its wonders.





Fountain of fire on the #chicagoriverwalk . #saturdaynight A post shared by Jenica (@jenicaxoxox) on May 21, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

With summer officially being kicked-off, it’s time Chicagoans enjoy the Chicago Riverwalk along with the many other sights and sounds of the city they proudly call home.

About last night. #Fireworks to kick off the official season opener of the #ChicagoRiverwalk. #Chicago #igerschicago 🎆 A post shared by Patricia Nicandro (@pnic1013) on May 21, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT