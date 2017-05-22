Chicago’s Riverwalk got the full lights treatment officially ringing in the summer time

Summer has arrived in the windy city and Chicagoans kicked off the season last weekend with a firework spectacular at the Chicago Riverwalk.
The incredible show featured a “pyrotechnic waterfall display” that many Chicagoans could see out of their humble city windows, but many other took a trip to catch a glimpse of the kick-off. Drawing tons of city goers to the 1.3 mile riverwalk, the fireworks were the talk of social media around Chicago with several attendees posting pictures and videos.
Social media users posted about the show sharing their view of the “fountain of fire” as Instagram user Jenicaxoxox called the “pyrotechnic waterfall.” Others compared the riverwalk to a Monet painting or simply bragged about the city and all of its wonders.
With summer officially being kicked-off, it’s time Chicagoans enjoy the Chicago Riverwalk along with the many other sights and sounds of the city they proudly call home.