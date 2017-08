If you can’t make it to Coldplay’s concert at Soldier Field on August 17th, don’t you worry.

The band has teamed up with Samsung and Live Nation to live steam their Chicago show via a Gear VR headset. If you own a Gear VR headset, you can tune in to watch the concert starting at 8:30 p.m. central time.

Many believe that live streaming concerts is the wave of the future.

What do you think? Will you tune in, or would you want to tune in??