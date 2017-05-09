Comedian Chelsea Handler stops by a Chicago luncheon to crack jokes and talk about Syrian refugees

Comedian Chelsea Handler brought on laughs in Chicago as a way to raise awareness for Syrian refugees at the Karam Foundation Luncheon where she was headlining.

Handler used her witty sense of humor to make the serious subject a little more light-hearted while making it known that she fully supports the cause, according to CBS. Handler is personally sponsoring several children from Syria and continues to help the project by participating in events like the luncheon.

“It feels good to be a part of something where you’re really making an impact on people’s lives,” Handler told CBS.





She spoke on how she got involved with the organization in a manner that made people in attendance smile and laugh as someone of her profession would. Handler said she didn’t know how to help the families, but wanted to do something according to CBS.

On the web page describing the event, the Karam Foundation called Handler “a bright, bold, and inspirational figure [who] has been a longtime supporter of Karam Foundation.”

The mission of the foundation is to provide a better future for Syria and to do so in an impactful and effective way, according to their website. Karam is unlike other organizations as they strive to give back 100 percent of their donations in ways that will impact the Syrian refugees.

With celebrities like Handler backing the Karam Foundation, it has gained support and attention in a way that positively impacts their mission. Sometimes serious topics require a little bit of comedic magic to start up these difficult conversations and Handler was up to that task at the luncheon.