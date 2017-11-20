Menu
Officer Jennifer Maddox watched violence day in and day out – and recently decided instead of just reacting, she was going to do something to prevent it too.


Maddox provides a safe haven for kids in the Parkway Gardens apartment complex in Woodlawn.

In a small, cramped basement down a short set of stairs, something miraculous is happening. Forty kids who live in the subsidized housing project from kindergarten to 6th grade are taking part in a program called “Future Ties.”

A 21-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, Jennifer Maddox decided that rather than react to violence, she was going to prevent it.

“I discovered that there wasn’t any safe spaces or any spaces for the young people to go after school or on the weekends,” Maddox said.

With a tiny budget plus money out of her own pocket, Maddox uses volunteers and paid staff to provide homework help, activities, meals and even meditation after school, five days a week.

“We know there is a lot of crime and violence that happens in the area. And so the kids know when they come here, this is a safe space for them to come after school,” Maddox said.

Maddox is now one of ten finalists for CNN’s “Heros of 2017” award. She says if she wins the award, and the one-hundred thousand dollars that comes with it – she’ll plow it back into this program, which has a waiting list right now of more than 40 kids.

“To try to expand and make it bigger so that we can do more programming for the youth and the teens year round, cause we really need it,” Maddox said.

To watch the full coverage, you can watch below.

Chicago cop creates safe haven for kids to go after school, weekends Fox 32 screenshot
